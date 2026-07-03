Nicole Moudaber

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Alcatraz - "Give Me Luv (Nicole Moudaber Remix)"

Nearly twenty years later, the Yoshitoshi Records-released single "Give Me Luv" by Alcatraz remains one of that techno era's finest overall moments. T

marcuskdowling4230 days ago
ultra inside
Music

Watch the Ultra Korea 2013 Live Stream

We know, it's wild early to be watching an Ultra livestream, but the 2013 edition of Ultra Korea is going down RIGHT NOW, and it's 7PM over there. As you can see, they made sure to include a schedule of who will be on the stream, including Carl Cox, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand, Nicole Moudaber, and more. This stream will go down from 6AM to 12PM on June 14 and June 15, with rebroadcasts from 1PM to 7PM on both days. Enjoy!

khrisd4782 days ago

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