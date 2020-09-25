Polo G has marked his return with his newest song and accompanying music video for “Epidemic.”

In the Ryan Lynch-directed visual, we see the Chicago rapper riding around with his friends on ATVs and boats in Miami and hanging in the studio. Though the video wasn’t shot in his hometown, Polo still acknowledges the city that raised him, rapping, “From the Windy City where you’re bound to see the coldest shit.”

This week also marked Polo’s late-night TV debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the rapper performed The Goat album cut “Martin & Gina” alongside a full band. Polo released the project in May 2020, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He was also named one of the Freshman Class of 2020 by XXL.

Watch the video for “Epidemic” at the top and catch the Fallon performance below.