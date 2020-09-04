Earlier today, grime scene OG P Money arrived with something a little unexpected. Not only did he drop his new While We Wait EP on streaming services, he also delivered a bumper 10-minute visual (directed by Chas Appeti) to accompany the whole project. And the best thing about this new three-track set? This is just a care package to tide us over until he drops a new project with Silencer in a few months' time.

Opener "Bumbaclart Riddem" with Mez is a high-energy, patois-laden lyrical workout that sees the two MCs go back-to-back over an instrumental Mez produced himself. Then we roll into the IzaMik-produced "Is Someone There?", possibly one of P's most personal tracks to date, that sees him open up about his family, his health and some of his deepest fears. Closing out the project is "Pagans Everywhere"—a Boofy-produced warning shot that puts the whole scene on notice and lets us know there's a few individuals he's not happy with.

In the description underneath the video, P Money wrote: "While we wait for life to get back to normal and venues to reopen, I thought I'd give you a three-track EP to get you through the next month or two until we drop the next project Untraditional EP by P Money x Silencer."

Peep the While We Wait visuals above, and stream the EP in full below.