Over twenty years after releasing their hit collaboration "The Boy is Mine," Monica and Brandy are reuniting for a Verzuz battle on Instagram and Apple TV.

Monica and Brandy are set to go against each other in the latest face-off in the popular battle series at 8 p.m. ET. While the pair's iconic '90s R&B smash is their most recognizable song together, they've collaborated in the years since even though there's been rumors they didn't get along too well.

Prior to the arrival of the Verzuz battle, Monica said that she hopes the event will put a rest to the feud rumors. "We've long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we're gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there's a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction," she explained.

Merchandise for the event has also been released with proceeds going to Michelle Obama's non-profit When We All Vote. The organization's mission is to increase voter turnout. Check out the merch below and head here to watch the stream of the battle.