Lil Yachty is in some legal trouble after he was arrested for speeding through Atlanta, the local ABC affiliate reports.

The incident took place last week when Yachty's white Ferrari was pulled over on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue. He was arrested and charged and taken to the Atlanta City Jail while his car was placed in the care of a friend. The rapper was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits. Per reports, he was allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when he was pulled over.

While details surrounding the arrest are still scarce, Yachty did receive an all-white Ferrari from Quality Control CEO, Pierre "Pee" Thomas, for his birthday last month. This could've been the vehicle he was driving the day of his arrest.

Yachty's arrest comes on the heels of him being involved in a serious car accident. In June, the rapper totaled his red 2020 Ferrari 488. Per incident reports, Yachty lost control while driving the car through heavy rain in Atlanta. The car hydroplaned, hit the left median, then spun through seven lanes of traffic before hitting the freeway shoulder. Yachty shared pictures of the car to Twitter before expressing how grateful he is to have not suffered any serious injuries.