Kanye West, fresh off his widely panned defense of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby by way of conspiracy theory signaling, requested the absolutely impossible assistance of "every lawyer in the world" on Wednesday ahead of what he said will be the sharing of his 10 contracts with Universal.

In an all-caps message, West told followers "this moment is going to change the music industry for good."

Prior to that, West had shared a smattering of bible verses, the aforementioned Kelly and Cosby defense, a number of points of criticism regarding the major label industry structure and its current relevance in the streaming era, and more:

Later on Wednesday, West began sharing what he says are screenshots of the contracts in question:

Universal Music Group is the parent company of a number of labels including G.O.O.D. Music, Def Jam, and the (no longer active) Roc-A-Fella Records. Jesus Is King, West's most recent studio album, was released via G.O.O.D. and Def Jam last October.

This post is being updated.