Ahead of releasing his highly-anticipated second studio album Nectar, 88rising's Joji has detailed the tracklist for the project and unveiled new merch.

In a post on Instagram accompanied by dripping honey, Joji revealed what fans can expect from the release. Featuring the previously released singles "Daylight" with Diplo, "Run," and "Gimme Love," Nectar will also includes features from Omar Apollo, Benee, Rei Brown, Lil Yachty, and Yves Tumor. Track titles include everything from "Ew" to "Reanimator," the latter of which could be a reference to the cult classic horror of the same name.

With just over a week to go until fans can hear the record, 88rising also shared a look at a new merch collection available here. The teaser clip for the collection features elderly actors who look as though they walked off the set of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and The Eric Andre Show. In addition, Joji has his very own honey available to purchase, and anyone who buys three or more items from his merch store will get a free jar of the honey.

Check out the collection and pre-order the record here.