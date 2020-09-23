Dallas rapper and producer FXXXXY, whose real name is Maudell Watkins, has died from complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure. An IGA spokesperson confirmed the news on Wednesday. FXXXXY was signed to Future's label FreeBandz and contributed to his latest album High Off Life.

“We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans.Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit.His talent was undeniable, IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda said in a statement. "He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon.”

FXXXXY's family said they are "totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing," in an official statement. "We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!"

News of his death was originally shared last week by those who were close to him. Baby Shad, who worked with FXXXXY in a management role, posted two tweets on Sept. 17 to pay respects to the late artist. "Rest In Peace," and "Long Live Fxxxxy," Shad wrote.

Future also confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram Story. Alongside a photo of an iMessage conversation between the two of them, he wrote, "Just yesterday... GONE WAY TOO SOON."

FXXXXY had been steadily gaining traction over the past year or so, working with the likes of Gunna, Lil Durk, and Internet Money. He also started a working relationship with Future with the release of Save Me, the rapper's 2019 EP that followed the release of The Wizrd. Prior to his death, FXXXXY was gearing up to drop a new project, teasing it with his "Paranoia / #1 Stunna" music video.

Following the tragic news, people paid respect to the late rapper on social media.

Services are currently being planned in his hometown of Dallas. RIP.