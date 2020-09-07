Today marks the two-year anniversary of Mac Miller's untimely death, and fans and friends alike have marked the date by sharing tributes to the late rapper.

Mac Miller died age 26 on Sept. 7, 2018, and his passing left a profound impact on the music industry. Many expressed their shock at his death, and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande was among those hit particularly hard. Earlier this year, she reflected on his life and legacy in an interview with Zane Lowe. "Nothing mattered more to him than music ever," she said. "He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thoughts and time and life to music. And I think that is so evident in what he has left us with."

Mac died just over a month after the release of his fifth album, Swimming. His first posthumous LP Circles arrived earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Thundercat, who was one of Mac's closest collaborators, shared a particularly heartbreaking tribute on Monday. "You have two families, the family you're born with and the family you choose," he wrote alongside a photo of Mac sporting a Thundercat t-shirt. "The family I chose, not a day goes by I don't feel it. I know y'all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today." Juicy J, Mustard, Wale, and Kehlani also mourned the loss of Mac on Monday.

See more touching tributes to Miller below from the likes of Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Juicy J, Wale, Mustard, and more: