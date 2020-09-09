Freddie Gibbs continues to eat off the table set by Alfredo by dropping a video for the project's latest single, "Frank Lucas," on Wednesday.

In it, Gibbs shows off the spoils of being successful, by taking over a boat and cruising across the water. While he's draped in jewels and spilling champagne, Gibbs is flanked by Griselda's Benny The Butcher, who adds another dimension to this track with his featured verse.

Gibbs also docks the boat to hand out bars while standing in front of a mural of himself, that plays with the theme and title of the song as it is a reimagining of Freddie wearing Frank Lucas' now-infamous mink coat and hat.

"Frank Lucas" follows the other Alfredo visuals, "Scotty Beam" featuring Rick Ross and "1985." It also continues Benny's assist streak as this is the second video for a track he was featured on to drop this week. Griselda's first lady, Armani Caesar, also dropped "Simply Done" on Wednesday.

Watch Freddie Gibbs' latest video "Frank Lucas" featuring Benny The Butcher above.