Upon attending a service for late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of "Vote him out."

Wearing an ill-fitting black face mask, Trump was joined by wife Melania Trump as they stood near Ginsburg's casket. As the two of them paused, presumably to pay their respects to RBG, they were greeted by jeers from onlookers. "Vote him out!" the crowd chanted as Trump pretended to not hear what they have to say.

It was a surreal scene, one that people on social media couldn't help but relish in.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 following an extended battle against metastatic pancreas cancer. When the news of her death broke, it didn't take long for both Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Trump to say they plan to confirm a successor before the end of their terms. Despite pushback from the left, Mitt Romney announced his support regarding a vote to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the election.

Trump and republicans in general have been met with a lot of justified criticism regarding their decision to fill her seat as they cling onto power ahead of the election. Many have accused them of hypocrisy, as Barack Obama's nominee for the court was blocked 10 months before the election 2016. Thankfully, democrats banded together after her death, ultimately raising over $30 million for Democratic nominees and causes in under 24 hours.