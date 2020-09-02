Diddy and Dr. Steve Perry have announced the launch of Capital Prep Bronx, a charter school that aims to provide high-quality cirriculum to underserved students.

The school, located in Co-Op City, will kick off its inaugural semester on Sept. 8 with a fully remote schedule. Nearly 200 6th and 7th graders will initially comprise the student body, with plans to expand to 650 students from grades 6 to 11.

"My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high quality education they deserve," Diddy said in a press release. "We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world."

Capital Prep Bronx marks the third school within the Capital Preparatory Schools network, following Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Capital Prep Harlem. Diddy and Perry intend to expand the network in the upcoming years.

"We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op city, a community rooted in social justice and diversity," Perry said. "While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars."

You can learn more about the Capital Preparatory Schools here.