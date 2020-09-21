DaBaby is being sued for his altercation wit a Beverly Hills hotel employee, TMZ reports.

The incident took place in December 2019 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Beverly Hills, and was captured by the building's surveillance cameras. In the footage, the rapper can be seen following chef Cristopher Pocasangre into the building and pushing him into a chair. After talking to the man, DaBaby and a member of his team exited the building.

Pocasangre claims the altercation started because DaBaby refused to take a picture with him, so he took a selfie with DaBaby in the background. DaBaby saw the man take the picture and told him to delete the photo. Pocasangre says he deleted it on the spot, but this didn't satisfy the rapper, leading to the altercation.

At the time of the incident, DaBaby confirmed that Pocasangre asked for a picture and he declined because he was with his daughter. DaBaby then alleges that Pocasangre tried to film him while he was holding his daughter despite him repeatedly asking the fan to stop. As a result, DaBaby felt like his daughter's safety was jeopardized, which led to his aggressive response.

“That hotel worker you see me ‘pushing’ came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me while I was holding my two-year-old daughter,” DaBaby said on Instagram at the time. “I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying.”



Now, Pocasangre has slapped DaBaby with a lawsuit that includes accusations of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking unspecified damages.