Anitta has connected with Cardi B and Myke Towers for the Brazilian singer’s latest song “Me Gusta.” The track sees Cardi doing vocals in Spanish, alongside Anitta and Towers.

Friday ME GUSTA ! @Anitta ft me and @myketowerspr !!!!!I really really love this song and I hope you guys enjoy it !!!’REMEMBER FRIDAY ! pic.twitter.com/8cmmbHmrWE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 14, 2020

Anitta previously released the reggaeton song and video for “Tócame” back in July, which featured Arcangel and De La Ghetto. Anitta’s recent releases arrive on the heels of her signing to Warner Records as she's gearing up to release her next album, executive produced by Ryan Tedder.

On Tuesday news surfaced that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. Legal documents show that the Bronx rapper filed for dissolution of married on Tuesday in Georgia, citing irreconcilable differences. While it was initially reported that she wanted child support and sole custody of their daughter Kulture, it was later revealed she wants to share custody with the Migos rapper and is not seeking monetary support.

