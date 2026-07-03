Myke Towers

Myke Towers is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter prominent in Latin trap and reggaeton. Emerging in the late 2010s, he made a mark with rapid-fire lyricism that merges street narratives with melodic hooks. Collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin helped elevate his profile, while tracks like "La Playa" showcase his skill at blending introspective storytelling with club-ready beats, driving his presence on global streaming charts. Towers’ career gained a pivotal boost with the release of his 2021 album *Lyke Mike*, which emphasized his dual ability to deliver gritty rap verses alongside smoother reggaeton rhythms. This project also highlighted his strategic approach to social media, where viral challenges and fan interactions played a key role in expanding his reach beyond Puerto Rico’s urban scene.

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Myke Towers and J Balvin in the video for "Celos"
Music

Premiere: Myke Towers and J Balvin Link Up in NYC for "Celos" Video

Following the release of his album 'La Vida Es Una' earlier this year, Myke Towers has teamed up with J Balvin for the music video for "Celos."

Joe Price1164 days ago
Puma deal with Myke Towers
Style

Myke Towers Named Puma's First Motorsport Lifestyle Ambassador

The Puerto Rican artist will assist Puma on content creation, marketing campaigns, and other projects the combine the worlds of music and car culture.

Joshua Espinoza1611 days ago
Miky Woodz EP cover art.
Music

Listen to Miky Woodz's New EP 'Living Life' f/ Darell and Myke Towers

Latin trap artist Miky Woodz has released his latest EP 'Living Life'—the rapper's own motto—featuring appearances from Darell and Myke Towers.

Jordan Rose1708 days ago
timelezz cover
Music

Jhay Cortez Releases 'Timelezz' f/ Anuel AA, Skrillex, and More

After months of anticipation, Jhay Cortez has finally released his sophomore effort 'Timelezz,' with features from Skrillex, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1778 days ago
Selena Gomez 'Revelación'
Music

Selena Gomez Shares Spanish-Language 'Revelación' EP

The seven-track EP marks Gomez's first Spanish-language project. It includes the previously released tracks "De Una Vez," "Baila Conmigo," and "Selfish Love."

Joshua Espinoza1954 days ago
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Farruko
Music

Farruko Releases 2-Track Pack 'Premium' f/ Myke Towers and El Alfa

The Puerto Rican artist has also released the official videos for the pack's "Oh Mama" and "XOXA." Farruko previously dropped 'En Letra De Otro' in 2019.

Joshua Espinoza1967 days ago
La Nota Manuel Turizo x Myke Towers x Rauw Alejandro
Music

Premiere: Watch Manuel Turizo's New Video "La Nota" f/ Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro

For this visual Turizo, Towers, and Alejandro play the timeline of technology to create a video that feels both futuristic and nostalgic at the same time.

Xavier Hamilton2108 days ago
anitta me gusta
Music

Watch Anitta's "Me Gusta" Video f/ Cardi B and Myke Towers

Anitta has released her latest song "Me Gusta," featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, as a follow-up to her single "Tócame" with Arcangel and De La Ghetto.

tara mahadevan2129 days ago
Maluma 'Papi Juancho'
Music

Stream Maluma's New Album 'Papi Juancho'

Maluma's fifth studio album delivers 22 tracks as well as guest appearances by Myke Towers, Ñejo & Dálmata, Jory Boy, Lenny Tavárez, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2156 days ago
LiveXLive
Music

Livestream LiveXLive's Music Lives Festival f/ Swae Lee, Nas, Anitta, J Balvin, and More

Complex and First We Feast have partnered with LiveXLive to bring viewers Music Lives, which will feature musical performances from dozens of artists.

edwinortiz2282 days ago
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Myke Towers on Naming Son After Jay Z, DM From Rich the Kid & His Most Expensive Sneakers
Music

Myke Towers on Naming Son After Jay Z, DM From Rich the Kid & His Most Expensive Sneakers

Rising Latin star Myke Towers spoke with Speedy about his follow-up to 'Easy Money Baby,' his love for Jay-Z, and much more.

Complex2297 days ago
Myke Towers 'Easy Money Baby'
Music

Myke Towers Delivers Sophomore Album 'Easy Money Baby'

Including the previously released hits "Si Se Da" with Farruko and "La Playa."

Joshua Espinoza2365 days ago

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