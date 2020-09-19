Fresh off the release of his No. 1 album Detroit 2, Big Sean took to Reddit for an extensive AMA session. The rapper answered a wide range of questions about his latest effort as well as another release he's been teasing for years.

"Sup man, big fan. Detroit 2 is still on repeat," one fan wrote before mentioning Sean's collaborative project with Jhené Aiko. "Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?"

"It's in the works," Sean responded.

The couple, collectively known as Twenty88, shared their self-titled debut album back in 2016. The eight-track project was praised by Sean and Aiko's respective fans, many of whom have been holding their breath for a follow-up. Shortly after Twenty88's release, Sean told his followers the duo's sophomore effort would arrive sometime in 2017, after he and Aiko dropped their solo albums.

Sean didn't reveal any more details about the long-awaited project, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled. He and Aiko have dropped several collaborative tracks over the past year, including Aiko's "None of Your Concern" single as well as the Detroit 2 tracks "Body Language" and "Time In"; the latter of which was listed as a Twenty88 cut.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Sean talks about putting together "Friday Night Cypher," the whereabouts of the J. Dilla track that was supposed to be on Detroit 2, and more.