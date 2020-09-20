Big Sean has partnered with the NBA and ESPN to help deliver two new TV spots as we quickly approach the beginning of the 2020 NBA Finals. Both 30-second commercials include Big Sean's song "Don Life" off his latest studio album Detroit 2.

The first short commercial via ESPN highlights how the NBA teams had to rise above more adversity than ever before in order to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy this year. Flashes of players kneeling and wearing Black Lives Matter tees while simultaneously making big plays, coupled with narration discussing the social justice movements and global pandemic highlights all the trials and tribulations that were happening outside the bubble. This spot also acts as the new installment under ESPN’s “Rise Together” post-season platform which is meant to embrace and empower the community rising up throughout these unprecedented times.



The second TV spot that comes via the NBA talks about how this NBA season and postseason have been unlike any before it, going from crowded arenas to an empty bubble while teams play through a global pandemic. Concluding the NBA's “Whole New Game” campaign that began for the NBA Restart, it is also paired with Big Sean's "Don Life" and is set to premiere during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. This spot celebrates the legendary plays of playoffs past, as well as how this postseason has seen real elevated play despite the outside circumstances forcing the season to be paused.

You can check out the NBA and ESPN's spots above.