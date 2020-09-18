As promised, Baby Keem is back with new music.

On Thursday night, the 19-year-old rapper released a two-song bundle featuring his "Hooligan" and "Sons & Critics" tracks. Keem announced the release via social media on Tuesday, sharing the bundle's official cover art, which was reminiscent of the art he used for his 2019 single "Orange Soda."

Hours before the release, Keem also teased an accompanying visual.

"Stay awake tonight," he captioned the 7-second clip.

You can stream "Hooligan" and "Sons & Critics" now on Apple Music and Spotify. The bundle comes more than a year after Keem dropped his Die for My Bitch project, and just months after he appeared in the "visual mission statement" for Kendrick Lamar's "at service company" pgLang.

Keem is now reportedly working on the follow-up to Die for My Bitch. Stay tuned for more details.