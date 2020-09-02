Despite what you may have heard, ASAP Ferg has not been kicked out of the ASAP Mob collective.

Earlier this week, co-founder ASAP Illz said Ferg was "no longer part" of the collective, adding in his opinion that Ferg's recent output included songs that were—again, in his opinion—"dumb trash." ASAP Bari—who pleaded guilty to a count of sexual assault in London last year—seemed to back up this claim, though some subsequent messages from Nast tell a different story.

As Nast explained late Tuesday, "disputes" are common in families "all over the world." Ferg, however, "was not and will not" be kicked out of ASAP Mob. Any such claim, Nast added, is simply false. Adding further weight behind Nast's explanation is the fact that the official ASAP Mob Twitter account retweeted his messages:

Complex has reached out to Ferg's representatives and management team for additional comment. Following Nast's apparent confirmation that all was ultimately well with regards to Ferg's ASAP Mob status, many fans and fellow artists—including Juicy J—celebrated the news:

Late last month, Ferg linked up with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo for "No Ceilings."

Ferg, whose last solo full-length was the 2017 gold-certified Still Striving tape, was spotted across a number of social media updates back in July with Marilyn Manson. The two confirmed they were in the studio, though it’s not yet clear what, exactly, they were cooking up.