Fitting the elevating sounds on his latest album, Limbo, Aminé performed both "Woodlawn" and "Burden" of the album from a real hot air balloon for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The first and second tracks on Limbo, and two songs that set the tone for the rest of the album, Aminé is literally floating at least a few hundred feet in the air over an undisclosed location while he glides across the beat for "Woodlawn." A track marked by highlighting how far the young artist has come from his days in the small town of Woodlawn in Portland, Oregon.

As the hot air balloon begins to lose altitude, the performance transitions to "Burden," the opening track on the album. Creatively, Aminé then uses the inside of the hot air balloon as a makeshift arena as he performs for the camera with the translucent glow of numerous national flags above him. What he describes in the intro as some music you bump when you just picked your friend up from prison, Aminé chronicles his rise to fame and the burdens he still faces on the track. Throughout the performance, the Portland rapper is also seen wearing a graphic tee reading "Rest in Peace" with the faces of Black people slain from police including Breonna Taylor, Mike Brown, George Floyd, and more brandished across the front.

Watch Aminé's innovative performance of "Woodlawn" and "Burden" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from a hot air balloon up top.