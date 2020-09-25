Action Bronson has unveiled his fifth studio album Only For Dolphins via Loma Vista Recordings.

The album includes three of his formerly released singles, “Mongolia”—which features the only guest appearances on the LP, from Meyhem Lauren and Hologram—“Latin Grammys,” and “Golden Eye.” Only For Dolphins is the follow-up to Bronson’s 2018 full-length offering White Bronco and his 2019 EP Lamb Over Rice with The Alchemist.

Alongside the album release, Bronson is partnering with Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream in New York City to create treats inspired by Only For Dolphins. The rapper is also working on a fragrance and has designed plush toy dolphins that are available with the album pre-order.

“The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we're on,” Bronson previously said in a press release. “They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do.”

Listen to Only For Dolphins below or on Apple Music.