Action Bronson has shared another taste of his fast-approaching fifth studio album.

On Wednesday, the multihyphenate delivered his "Mongolia" single, featuring Hologram and Meyhem Lauren. The single arrived one week after Bronson announced the release of Only for Dolphins—the follow-up to 2019's Lamb Over Rice EP and his first full-length release since 2018's White Bronco. Bronson hinted at his forthcoming album in the latter project, rapping, "My next album's only for dolphins," in the "Mt. Etna" track.

"The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we're on," Bronson said in a press release. "They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do."

He went to compare the sea animal to a "five-tool" baseball player: "The only people who understand me are those five-tool players, those higher beings who are on the same telepathic wave as me."

You can stream "Mongolia" via YouTube above and pre-order Bronson's Only for Dolphins here. The album is set to arrive Sept. 25, and will include the previously released track "Golden Eye" as well as an appearance by Yung Mehico.