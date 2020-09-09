Action Bronson is gifting fans with a new album before the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Bronson announced that the beautifully titled Only for Dolphins will be out on Sept. 25, marking his first for Loma Vista Recordings. Bronson also shared a new song titled "Golden Eye," which you can hear below via YouTube:

"The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we're on," Bronson, who notably teased the new album's title back in 2018 on White Bronco, said of this new chapter. They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do."

A dolphin, Bronson added, is an ideal example of one of life's "five-tool" players.

"The only people who understand me are those five-tool players, those higher beings who are on the same telepathic wave as me," he said.

Below, peep the tracklist for Only for Dolphins, which boasts cover art painted by Bronson himself and pre-order packages that include plush toy dolphins :

01. "Capoeira" (f/ Yung Mehico)

02. "C12H16N2"

03. "Latin Grammys"

04. "Golden Eye"

05. "Mongolia" (f/ Hologram & Meyhem Lauren)

06. "Vega"

07. "Splash"

08. "Sergio"

09. "Shredder"

10. "Cliff Hanger"

11. "Marcus Aurelius"

12. "Hard Target"

Over the summer, Bronson—whose other recent multi-hyphenate credits include arts in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Pete Davidson's The King of Staten Island—dropped off the Video Connection-directed video for his track "Latin Grammys."

In a statement, Bronson described that track as one about personal changes.

"It's all about metamorphosing," he said at the time. "This song is about coming of age. I love a good latin-jazz, upbeat vibe. It's got that funk, you know? You can do all kinds of dances to this song. You know a song is good when you can do all different types of dances to it, and you're still on rhythm."

Back in August, Bronson again joined up with Sean Evans for a special (and notably historic) pandemic era iteration of the Hot Ones experience boasting grilled chicken.