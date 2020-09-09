Equipped with wads of cash that reportedly totaled more than $30,000, 50 Cent and entrepreneur Jay Manzini visited a Burger King drive-thru in Queens' South Jamaica neighborhood (where 50 was born and raised) so that surprised and thankful employees at said restaurant could be given said cash.

VladTV writes that Manzini is known for viral videos in which he gives people lots of money on camera, while 50 Cent is 50 Cent. If you need further elaboration there, you may be on the wrong website.

Manzini captioned an IG video of the event with the following description: "ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGERKING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS 💯💯PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC. FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT."

A further explanation isn't really necessary. Especially if you opt to watch the full video below: