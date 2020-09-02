On Saturday, 2 Chainz participated in the "Feed Your City Challenge," which had chosen Atlanta as the eighth stop for a nationwide tour bearing that same name. The philanthropic challenge was started by former NBA player Ricky Davis and music exec. Tony Draper as part of an effort to give groceries and personal protective equipment to underserved communities during the pandemic. Local media outlet WSB-TV reports that Saturday's event gave out supplies for up to 4,500 people who showed up.

As you may be aware, 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps), grew up in College Park, Georgia, which resides about 10-15 minutes outside of Atlanta. As part of the event, he talked to the media about why he was there.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it’s important for people like myself who have a platform to be on ground zero giving back,” he said. “It’s a hard time for the whole world, not just the city of Atlanta. But I’m just using my platform to lead by example."

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to complete voter registration and be filled in on the importance of the U.S. Census.

“It’s very important that each person be counted so we can get the right funds in the community. It’s another thing I’m trying to get people out here to understand as well,” 2 Chainz added.

Previous "Feed Your Challenge" events included appearances by Pusha T (in Norfolk, Virginia), Trey Songz (in Petersburg, Virginia), and Jhene Aiko (in Los Angeles) among others.