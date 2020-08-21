Toronto rapper Yung Tory regularly gives his faithful Instagram fans a look into his various exploits, and he recently took it one step further by getting them involved in his music release strategy too. He took to the platform and asked his almost 175,000 followers to pick their favourite of four unreleased tracks. With 900 comments, “Work” was the stand out, and Tory is making good on his promise by releasing the track today, along with a music video to boot.

The track, which was produced by fellow Canadian Kevin Rolly, was recorded in L.A. and features Atlanta rapper Germ, known for his affiliations with label G*59 Records and the $uicideboy$. The track came together pretty quickly once the trio got in the studio and started vibing out. “My producer Rolly put me onto Germ while we were out in L.A.,” Tory tell us about the linkup. “I instantly fucked with his sound so I hit bro up on IG and we set up a session ASAP and made magic. Rolly pulled the beat up and I jumped in the booth with my bottle and turnt up and created ‘Work.’”

The “Work” music video, premiering later today, seems to depict that exact scenario, with shots of Tory, Germ, and Rolly all together in the studio interspersed with “South Park” style animations of the two rappers.

Yung Tory has stayed busy throughout 2020, releasing tracks like “Adlibs” and “Double D’s” in the thick of quarantine, as well as hosting Instagram live discussions he dubbed “Tory Time” with appearances by the likes of Wiz Khalifa.