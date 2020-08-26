YoungBoy Never Broke Again is preparing his fans for Top season by continuing to lock in the grip he has on YouTube.

On Tuesday, YoungBoy released the video for his latest single "Murder Business." This visual keeps with the aesthetic that made him a superstar on the site. His muscular raps are accompanied by a lot of jewelry, a mob of associates flashing lime green and red bandanas, and an assortment of (prop?) firearms.

"Inside my scope your headphones," YoungBoy raps in the video. "Demon shit, illiterate, sip shit that's not prescribed out of styrofoam/Them boys like the blaze, not hand grenades, we get your head blown."

"Murder Business" will be featured on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's upcoming album Top. He's no stranger to controversy, but it's still surprising that his album has ruffled feathers before it's even dropped. After revealing the project's cover art, fans couldn't help but notice that the image bore a striking resemblance to the one used for Roddy Ricch's chart-topping album Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social.

This moved Roddy to explain that there is no need to compare the two artists in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Murder Business" video above.