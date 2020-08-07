New York City producers Tony Seltzer and A Lau have released their new album Avenues.

The project includes previously-released singles “Cynthia,” featuring Princess Nokia, the Jay Critch-assisted “Money Talk,” and “Cash Out” with Wiki. The album also boasts features from frequent collaborators like Slayter and Abg Neal.

The duo has been putting in work both together and individually. Back in April, Seltzer and WifiGawd shared Heat Check Volume 2, the sequel to their 2018 joint project Heat Check. And this past June, Seltzer and Lau appeared on Smokepurpp’s project Florida Jit, producing the track “24s.”

Stream Avenues below or on Apple Music.