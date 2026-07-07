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Timberland Hiking With Rappers Season 2 Header Image King Keraun
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Hiking With Rappers Season 2 Features More Locations, All-New Challenges & Guests Like Offset, Flo Milli & More

Complex's Hiking With Rappers Returns for Season 2 Featuring More Rappers, More Locations, All-New Physical Challenges and Gear Provided by Timberland

Brandon Constantine1413 days ago
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Princess Nokia Connects With Yung Baby Tate on New Track “Boys Are From Mars”

Princess Nokia and Yung Baby Tate join forces for their new fun, high energy song "Boys Are From Mars" as Nokia prepares to kick off her first US tour.

Jordan Rose1762 days ago
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Listen to Tony Seltzer and A Lau's New Album 'Avenues'

New York City producers Tony Seltzer and A Lau have shared their new album 'Avenues' with features from Princess Nokia, Jay Critch, Wiki, Slayter, and more.

tara mahadevan2175 days ago
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"7 Rings" Mashup Blends Ariana Grande With Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, and Princess Nokia

Between biting Soulja Boy's flow, Princess Nokia's lyrics, and 2 Chainz's pink trap house, Ariana Grande’s new video for “7 Rings” has been divisive.

tara mahadevan2737 days ago
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Princess Nokia Suggests Ariana Grande Ripped Her Off With New Single “7 Rings”

The rapper claims "7 Rings" bites the sound and subject of her track "Mine."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2742 days ago
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