Mike Skinner's The Streets has released the music video for album highlight and title track, "None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive", featuring the British punk band IDLES. Directed by Rollo Jackson, the colourful visuals follow Skinner and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot on a journey through the wilderness.

The trippy clip is also in-sync with the live-sounding instrumentation, with the heavy drum work moving Skinner and Talbot from one enticing location to another. Released last month, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive debuted at No. 2 in the official UK albums chart.

Watch the video above and stream the album in full below.

