The LOX have come through with the official video for "Bout Shit" featuring DMX.

The Rock Davis-directed visual comes hours after the veteran hip-hop trio shared their fourth studio album Living Off Xperience. The video shows The LOX strolling the streets of Harlem alongside DMX. Though there's a number of references to the pandemic, the overall vibe is kept pretty positive and perfectly captures the neighborhood spirit.

"We had a great time shooting [the] 'Bout Shit' video with our big bro DMX," The LOX told Complex. "Great energy, and nothing but love in the streets of Harlem."

You can check out the "Bout Shit" video above and stream Living Off Xperience below, which includes features from T-Pain, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Jeremih, and more. The album marks The LOX's first full-length release since 2016's Filthy America... It's Beautiful.

Ahead of the project's release, members Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch appeared on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning to discuss the album as well as Jada's Verzuz battle against Fabolous. After sharing their thoughts on how the event went, the trio was asked if they would participate in the series as a group. They said they would be open to a battle, but wouldn't want to take on a single artist.

"Whoever it is, we going to win," Styles said. "It can be five on three, it don't matter."

"It has to be a group or a duo," Louch added. "They got to have that catalog we got. Like, it could be us against OutKast, or us against ... I would say G-Unit, but they're not really a group though."