Megan Thee Stallion wants the world to know she wasn't dissing Waka Flocka.

On Tuesday, the Houston rapper seemingly took aim at Waka after he appeared to co-sign an Instagram post that addressed the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. The post in question was shared by Atlanta rapper Cash Talk, who suggested Megan may have instigated the altercation that left her wounded.

"Megan 6 feet, Tory 5'2". We don't know what the hell happen in that car," Cash Talk wrote. "Y'all know females be tripping and shit!!! All these cap ass rappers picking a side like little Bitches and shit."

Waka caught wind of the post after it was reshared on DJ Akademiks Instagram page, and left a couple of "100" emojis in the comment section. The Shade Room highlighted Waka's response, which prompted Megan to fire back.

"He didn’t make it past the 9th grade," she wrote in the Shade Room's comment section. "I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth."

Waka later claimed his emojis were directed at the T-shirt Cash Talk was seen wearing in Akademiks' initial post. The shirt was created by streetwear brand Dro, which has a partnership with Flocka.

"Ummm I was talking bout the shirt," Waka wrote following Megan's response. "Damn y'all think of like that [...]"

Shortly after Megan's post made headlines, Waka's wife Tammy Rivera criticized the Houston rapper's response, calling it "a disrespectful shot."

"Anyone knows I have no problem checking Waka ass when he's wrong," Rivera wrote on Instagram. "Only thing he's wrong for is not paying attention before commenting on this damn post! He has ownership in @Drolife clothing and gets excited when he see ppl wearing it ... What happen to Megan was wrong on soooo many levels but your anger is misplaced. We stand with you not against you."

Megan later clarified her "9th grade" comment was not aimed at Waka.

Rivera returned to Instagram minutes later to apologize over the misunderstanding.

On July 12, Los Angeles officers responded to a report of shots fired at a Hollywood residence, where witnesses provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting the car, which was occupied by Lanez, his security guard, Megan, and her friend. A firearm was allegedly discovered inside the vehicle and Lanez was arrested on gun-related charges.

Following the incident, Megan revealed someone in the vehicle had shot her but initially refused to identify the gunman. After weeks of speculation, she took to Instagram to claim it was Lanez who wounded her in the feet.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said on Instagram Live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

The L.A. District Attorney's office said prosecutors have yet to decide whether they'll file assault charges against Lanez.