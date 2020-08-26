With women artists staging a hostile takeover of hip-hop, Saweetie has positioned herself as one of the leaders of the revolution. Although the ICY GRL has a few famous relatives that could've helped her career, she chose to make it on her own merit instead.

During a recent appearance on Desus & Mero, Saweetie recalled how her certain famous family members were upset because she didn't reach out for help.

"They were all kind of upset at me because they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, 'We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doin’ over there?'" Saweetie said per HotNewHipHop. "But, me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing. Our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own."

For the uninitiated, Saweetie's cousin is none other than Gabrielle Union. Her grandfather is Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Willie Harper, and she is also cousins with super-producer and Trap Music pioneer, Zaytoven.

Sticking to her guns has panned out for Saweetie. She's scored major hits with "My Type" and "Tap In," secured a MTV VMA nomination, and is prepping for the release of her highly anticipated album, Pretty B*tch Music.

Watch Saweetie's full appearance on Desus & Mero above.