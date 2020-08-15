After crafting hit songs for artists like Kanye, Travis Scott, Eminem, and others, Ronny J is finally releasing his cosmic debut Jupiter.

Ronny J, known for his catchy beats and tagline “Omg Ronny,” is now taking his turn on the mic, sharing quickfire bars and melodic riffs as he contemplates his relationship with fame and the presence of God and destiny throughout his life. The project recruits features from Machine Gun Kelly, Var$ity, Sferra Ebbasta and Duke, with Ronny taking the lead on each track.

From 2017 to now, Ronny went from his humble New Jersey roots to helping put South Florida SoundCloud rap on the map with Bhad Bhabie, Lil Pump, and the late XXXTentacion. He’s since gone global, making music for 6ix9ine, J Balvin, Iggy, and more.

To no surprise, the project takes inspiration from the biggest and brightest planet in our solar system. The producer turned rapper offers fans a chance to float through his universe in the “moody, hollow atmosphere built around experimental vocal effects” and “tight, yet distorted, drums.”

Listen to the Jupiter below.