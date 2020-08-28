Savannah, Georgia rapper Quando Rondo has shared his new mixtape Diary of a Lost Child via Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records.

Alongside the tape’s arrival, Rondo has also dropped the official music video for the project cut “Shooters & Movers.” Diary of a Lost Child includes the previously released single, “Depression.”

The featureless 16-track project is the follow-up to Rondo’s debut album, QPac, which arrived at the top of the year and boasts features from Polo G, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, and Luh Kel. Before QPac, Rondo released his breakthrough mixtape, From the Neighborhood to the Stage. The Youngboy Never Broke Again associate signed to Atlantic in 2018.

Watch the video for “Shooters & Movers” below, and stream Diary of a Lost Child here or on Apple Music.