Prodigious talent Kèmi Adé​ has been a favourite of ours for a few years now, having caught our ear back in 2017 with her Ownesty EP and continuing to impress with a string of singles over the next couple of years. An accomplished songwriter behind the scenes, she recently took a year out to lend her talents to rising talents like BSHP and Rebecca Garton, but now she's making a welcome return with her new single "5ADAY".

A silky, futuristic piece of late-night R&B, "5ADAY" comes with a moody production from Blue Lab Beats that backs her smoky vocals with pulsing grooves and shimmering synths. In her own words, "'5ADAY' encourages women to be proud of their sexuality and embrace their wants and needs," a message she delivers with a fearless and defiant self-confidence.

"5ADAY" officially arrives August 21 via tenwest.