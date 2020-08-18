Rod Wave doesn't take kindly to sneak disses.

On Monday, PNB Rock took to his Instagram Story where he criticized the "new generation" of rappers who are making emotion-fueled music.

"All these lil niggas albums n tapes be sad asf lil like all these lil mfs depressed smh I can't listen to this shit make me wanna go kill myself listenin to Dese sad ass Lil boys lol" Rock wrote on his Instagram story. "Lol like even when I was down to my last... down N Out...I was happier den dat I went out and got it never was sittin round feelin sad and depressed... That's for suckas new generation shit I guess."

Rod Wave is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve and displaying his pain through his music. Not only has this built him a cult-like fanbase, but he was also named to this year's XXL Freshman list. Because he's carrying the torch for this type of music, Rod Wave took it upon himself to directly address PNB Rock's comments.

"@pnbrock put a address on that shit," Wave wrote on IG Stories. Wave went on to make it clear that he raps about the reality of his life. Wave feels like artists have to be grounded and connected to those around them to be able to make meaningful music.

"Y'all niggas ain't connected to reality no more," Wave said. "That's why they can't make reality music. That why they be making all that dancing, gay ass hop around pop booty-shaking music. ... Keep me out that shit, man."