In response to a segment of music news followers who have been spreading falsehoods and conspiracy theory-aligned thoughts about the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion, the "WAP" artist has shared a photo of her injuries alongside an extended message in which she criticized those helping spread the lies.

"What I have learned [about the] majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the shit Y'ALL make up," Megan wrote on Wednesday, as seen below. Megan added that she was hit at the back of her feet due to the fact that she was walking away when she was shot.

"Why would I lie about getting shot?" she asked. "Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad?" She also added that she had her stitches removed approximately two weeks ago.

"I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y'all people are so sick!" she said.

The shooting in question occurred on July 12 in Los Angeles. In a recent Instagram Live session, Megan said the incident left her feeling "very betrayed by all my friends" and "very shocked."

Tory Lanez was arrested on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle in connection with the incident, though additional official details have been relatively scarce in the weeks since.

"[Lanez is] in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg," a rep for the singer said in a statement to XXL last month in response to reports that he was being deported, which the rep said was an example of "false information."