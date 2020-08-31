Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that it was Tory Lanez who shot her during the July 12 incident in Los Angeles. "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," she said, and now she's addressed the situation in a new freestyle performance she shared on Instagram.

"Going through beats and I just had to do a lil quick freestyle," she wrote alongside the video, which has already garnered over one million likes. "Tic-tac-toe, I'm gonna X this bitch / If a hit dog holler, I address that shit," she raps in the clip over hard-hitting Lil Ju Made Da Beat production. "Got shot two times and I ate that shit / Bounced right back with a Revlon deal."

The excellent but unfortunately all-too-brief freestyle comes the same weekend she honored victims of police brutality during a virtual concert. The Houston rapper took to the stage on Saturday, performing her first show since the arrival of her "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé. "Hotties, it’s been a very, very rough 2020 and it’s been a few very rough months for me," she told her fans. In 2020, Megan has faced legal difficulties with her label, gotten shot in a traumatic incident, and has faced intense and misogynistic scrutiny over her appearance on Cardi B's "WAP."

Despite the difficulties she's faced this year, it's been a triumphant weekend for her. Not only did she flex her freestyle skills and deliver a politically-charged performance, but she also picked up a win for her "Savage" video at the MTV VMAs.