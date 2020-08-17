TikTok's political turmoil isn't stopping with President Trump.

On Monday, rapper-turned-politician (kinda), Kanye West, tweeted out his idea for a potential partnership with TikTok. Like Moses and the burning bush, Kanye claims he was hit with a "vision" to make a Christian version of the app.

"A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK," Kanye tweeted. "I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY"

Kanye goes on the state that he wants to partner with TikTok to make a "Christian monitored version" of the app that "feels safe" for young children.

People had their opinions on Kanye's "Jesus Tok" idea. And Twitter was on it.

Kanye's proposal comes as the company is going through a transitionary period. This weekend it was ruled that TikTok now has 90 days to vacate the country instead of 45. The app is also moving forward with its lawsuit against the Trump administration claiming that the ban is unconstitutional.

The timing of Kanye's idea is seemingly convenient as TikTok has just brokered a deal with UnitedMasters. Per the New York Times, this new partnership will allow artists on the app to distribute their songs directly from TikTok to streaming services. This will allow Kanye to keep 90 percent of any revenue created by this hypothetical partnership since he has a well-documented relationship with UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute.