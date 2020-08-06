Juelz Santana is now a free man.

The Dipset rapper was released from prison Wednesday, following a week-long delay. Santana's wife, Kimbella, confirmed the big news minutes before he walked out of the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia.

"Juelz was supposed to get released last Tuesday but some shit happened," she said in a video posted to Santana's Instagram page. "But we're outside of the prison now and he's gonna be released any minute. And I'll leave it all up to him when he gets out. Stay tuned!"

Subsequent Instagram posts show the rapper hugging his children, as he rocked a facemask and a hat that read "Santana Free." He captioned the photos: "I missed my family ... God is Good" and "Finally free."

Santana received a 27-month prison sentence in late 2018 for gun- and drug-related charges. The now-38-year-old rapper fled Newark Liberty International Airport in March of that year after TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun and eight oxycodone pills inside his carry-on. Santana turned himself in several days later.