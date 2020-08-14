After teasing his fans with videos and brief previews of new music, Jaden Smith is getting ready to drop the follow-up to his 2019 album Erys. Named after his Cool Tape mixtape series, which started in 2012 with The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1, Jaden's new album Cool Tapes, Volume 3 is set to feature appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber and Raury.

Detailed through Billboard, the new project promises a new aesthetic from Jaden, who is sporting a more colorful look on the album cover. The project is set to release through MSFTS MUSIC/Roc Nation on Aug. 28, and if fans pre-save the record now they will be able to hear his new single "Rainbow Bap."

Jaden also shared an official visualizer for "Rainbow Bap" on YouTube. Cool Tapes Vol. 3 will also feature the recently released track "Cabin Fever," which saw Jaden debut his new sound.

Recently, Jaden Smith announced that he's got a signature shoe with New Balance on the way. "It needs to give back to the culture," Smith said in an interview with Complex. "We need to give away the shoe free to, not influencers, but people that are real people. People that actually need shoes. People that are going to wear the shoes every day, into the ground, how I wear my New Balance shoes into the ground."

Check out the tracklist for Cool Tapes Volume 3 below.

1. Circa 2015

2. Falling for You (feat. Justin Bieber)

3. Rainbow Bap

4. LUCY!

5. Everything

6. In the Hills

7. Bad Connection

8. Muted Sunrise

9. Young in Love

10. Cabin Fever

11. Photograph

12. Drops of Sun

13. Sunburnt

14. Deep End

15. Endless Summer (feat. Raury)

16. The Birth of SYRE

17. Boys and Girls