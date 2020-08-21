Iggy Azalea joins forces with Tinashe on her latest single “"Dance Like Nobody's Watching.”

The Australian artist previewed the track last Friday, more than five years after she assisted Tinashe’s “All Hands on Deck” remix.

“So soooo excited about this one! All hands on deck rmx is one of my favorite moments!” Iggy wrote. “So yeah - I’m crazy excited for a round 2 … we made another one for the books.”

“"Dance Like Nobody's Watching” marks Iggy’s first release since 2019’s Wicked Lips EP, and arrives more than two months after she confirmed the birth of her first child, Onyx. Although she’s undoubtedly busy with mom duties, the 30-year-old has reportedly spent the summer recording new material. Producer J. White Did It teased Iggy’s forthcoming music in a June interview with PopCrave.

“Iggy is definitely working. We got some special things coming … she’s so laser focused on getting the people something fresh, something new,” he said. “We had a conversation on where we need to go as far as sound and how she feels. I really, for months now, have been working on the perfect taste for Iggy. She’s one person I know who works really hard, I love her work ethic … We’re laser focused in to create something that’s so amazing.”

You can stream “"Dance Like Nobody's Watching” now on Apple Music and Spotify.