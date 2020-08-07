IDK joins forces with Atlanta artists J.I.D and Kenny Mason on his new single "Cereal."

The rapper/producer began teasing the collaborative track in late July, when he confirmed Miami's DJ Scheme would provide production. IDK would later reveal the song title and different versions of its minimalist cover art—each of which nodded to an iconic cereal brand.

Along with the single's release, IDK dropped a lyric video that he co-directed alongside Ant Sylvester. You can check out the visual above and stream "Cereal" now on all major platforms.

The track marks IDK and J.I.D's second collaboration, following their 2019 song "Porno." It also comes more than two months after IDK dropped the video for "Mazel Tov" with ASAP Ferg. The song appeared on the newly released IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack to Kevin Durant’s Showtime documentary, BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water.