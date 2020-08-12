Gunna surprised fans with the deluxe edition of his Wunna album last month, and now he's given a suitably colorful video treatment to one of the new tracks.

Directed by LouieKnows, the video for "Wunna Flo" featuring Yak Gotti is filled with extravagant digital manipulation. From covering the screen in vibrant graphics, to placing the two rappers on top a giant cup of lean. It's as care-free and fun as the song itself, which was among the eight new tracks Gunna added to the expanded edition of Wunna. The release of the "Wunna Flo" video follows Gunna's appearance alongside Don Toliver and Chase B on "Cafeteria."

The deluxe edition of Wunna arrived around two months after the original release, which ultimately topped the Billboard 200 and gave the Georgia rapper his first No. 1 album. Among the new songs were also "Street Sweeper" featuring Future, another Young Thug feature with "One Watch," Nav on "Nothing 4 Free," and Lil Uzi Vert on "Relentless."

Watch the video for "Wunna Flo" above.