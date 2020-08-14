Nearly three years after tying the knot, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.

La Flame confirmed the news via social media on Friday, just minutes after his wife posted a photo showing off her baby bump.

"My beautiful wife is pregnant," he wrote. "Life is good."

The couple has not revealed any additional details about the pregnancy, including the sex of the baby or Keyshia's due date.

Keyshia is the mother of a son and two daughters, while Gucci has a son from a previous relationship. The rapper wrote about being a father in his 2017 autobiography, claiming he hadn't known about the child until he was almost a year old.

"I know what you’re thinking. What son? Truth is I didn’t know him all that well either. I’d only learned I had a child a year before. He was already 10 months old," he wrote, according to an expert shared by HipHop-N-More. "A girl I used to see had a baby and people were saying it looked like me. I hadn’t even known she was pregnant. I reached out and asked her if it was mine. She was unsure. I took a blood test and sure enough, I was the father of the little boy."