Fresh off "Flood My Wrist" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert last month, Don Q has tapped Benny the Butcher for the new collab "Legends."

Accompanied by a video that shows the rappers making the most of being stuck inside, "Legends" is a no-nonsense collaboration that's quintessential NYC rap. "I respect what Benny and his team have been doing and felt that it was only right that we collab," Don Q said of their team-up on the hard-hitting track. "This is rap at a high level.”

The meeting of Griselda and Highbridge is significant, because both crews have been on an upward swing in terms of their success. Benny the Butcher, in particular, just recently dropped off the Black Soprano Family project Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos. "I'm going to bring the streets back to the forefront," Benny told Complex in April. "I’m not saying that my peers are not street, because they’re just as hood as I am, and they give it up just how I give it up. But I’m the freshest from the street corner."

Watch the video for "Legends" above.