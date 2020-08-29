Disclosure went all out for their big return.

Nearly five years after releasing their sophomore effort Caracal, the British electronic duo returns with their third studio album Energy. The project spans 11 cuts and is stacked with notable features, including stars like Kehlani and Kelis to Syd and Mick Jenkins to Blick Bassy and Common. The duo—made up of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence—recently told Spin magazine that working with Common was a "dream come true."

"He’s for sure one of our favorite hip-hop artists of all time," Howard said. "We probably found Common via J. Dilla because we had such a J. Dilla phase, I mean, we're still in it … we would have flown to L.A. just to meet Common and talk to him, that would have been worth it. To actually sit down, make a beat in front of him and then write lyrics with him. That was like a dream come true. He said I had dope bars."

In conjunction with the album's release, Disclosure also dropped the Kid Studio-directed video for "Birthday" featuring Kehlani and Syd, and launched the immersive Energy Minecraft experience.

You can stream Energy now on major platforms, including Amazon Music and via Spotify below. Disclosure has also announced the album's 2021 supporting tour, which kicks off Jan. 15 in Basel, Switzerland and concludes March 13 in London.