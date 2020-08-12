In a new interview with the Breakfast Club, the City Girls shared their theory on why men are so pressed by lyrics coming from women rappers: they’re scared.

“Men is just threatened by the women dominating right now, because they are used to being in control of putting women on records, and now women are starting to team up and do it without them,” JT said during the interview. “Now they got so much to say, because back then you had to get on a hot song with a man to go No. 1 or even chart, but now women are doing it themselves.”

From Saweetie to City Girls to Megan Thee Stallion to Flo Mili to the queen Beyoncé herself, women rappers have dominated 2020. Yung Miami and JT released their third album City on Lock back in June, featuring their hit “Jobs.”

“I think it’s just like a threat,” JT continued.

Misogyny against women rappers is nothing new, but the discourse reignited over backlash and criticism toward Cardi B’s new single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Both rappers have previously received criticism from men for their sexual lyrics, as have the City Girls, who frequently rap about hustling men.

“I say shut the fuck up, period. Like just shut up,” Miami said after being asked how she responds to men criticizing women’s lyrics. “They’ve been talking about this for years for decades, so why is this a problem now.”

As Megan Thee Stallion once said, “I’m sick of motherfuckers tryna tell me how to live.” Watch the entire interview here.

City Girls also recently had to deny claims that they didn’t support Cardi and Meg, because they didn’t post about “WAP.” Those comments were completely ridiculous, as any fan would know that Cardi B and City Girls collaborated on "Twerk," and that the rappers all have supported one another in the past.

“Bitch and I openly supported Cardi plenty of times but what y’all not finna do is bully a bitch NEXT,” Yung Miami tweeted.