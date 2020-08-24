Bun B is speaking out in support of fellow Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion, who confirmed at the end of last week that Tory Lanez shot her during a widely publicized July incident.

About 17 minutes into an hour-long video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the legendary southern rap figure called out Lanez, as well as those in the Houston area who are proud to brag about Megan's connections to the area but aren't as quick to condemn the shooting.

"F*ck Tory Lanez, and I don't care if this go viral or none of this sh*t," Bun B said. "I'm from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would've rode."

From there, Bun B pointed out that many of those in Megan's life who would have supported her during this trying time are no longer here to do so, which is part of why he's choosing to step up.

"She ain't got her momma no more, her momma is gone," he said. "Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain't there. So, as an OG in Houston, I'm standing up. Tory Lanez is some ho ass sh*t. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of 'em, man. F*ck all that though. F*ck all that."

Bun B then addressed the attempted excuses for the behavior, stating that—if Lanez is "on drugs" or has "mental health issues"—then he should seek help. Bun also spoke on the public's handling of the situation in general, urging men to reevaluate their own behavior while noting that the ramifications for such actions would likely be much swifter if a white woman was the victim.

"But nobody is talking about it because it's a Black woman," he said. "And y'all can say what y'all want. That's just what it is." He added that things would be handled differently if, for example, this had involved "Cameron Diaz or somebody."

Megan recounted the shooting on Instagram Live last week, stating that Lanez had his publicist and team "going to these blogs" with lies.

"I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it," she said. "You really f*cking dragging it."